By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has commented on the legislative initiative of a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives Brad Sherman to impose a ban on the sale of US weapons "threatening civilian aircraft in the airspace of Nagorno-Karabakh".

Making such an initiative actually looks strange, the ministry told Trend.

“That’s because the US never sold us weapons,” the ministry said. “Despite this, Azerbaijan buys weapons and military equipment in sufficient quantities from countries that have world-class advanced military technology.”

“Air defense systems of various types, owned by the Azerbaijan Air Force, are capable of ensuring full protection of our airspace, and in case of a threat, take retaliatory measures,” the ministry noted.

“In addition, the congressman should be aware that Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan and, since it is a conflict zone, the International Civil Aviation Organization completely banned civil aviation flights in this direction long ago,” the ministry added.

---

