IDEA Public Union together with Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Ministry of Education and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office implements large-scale conservation and education measures to restore bison population in Azerbaijan.

Some 12 Caucasian bisons were brought to the country from zoos in France and Belgium in May. After adaptation, the animals will be released into the wild. It is planned to deliver 8 more bisons.

Another environmental summer camp entitled "Let's return bison to our nature!" has been held within the "Reintroduction of bison in Azerbaijan" program. The event was attended by 60 schoolchildren from Talistan, Tirjan, Keyvendi, Julyan and other villages of the Ismayilli region.

The main purpose of the environmental summer camp was to inform schoolchildren about the importance of reintroduction of bison in their historical habitat, as well as to raise children's love for nature.

The camp organizers were IDEA Public Union, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Ministry of Education, WWF Azerbaijan office and Ismayilli Executive Power.

On the first day of the camp, the participants were provided with extensive information on the lifestyle, reintroduction area and habitat of bisons.

Schoolchildren took part in seminars dedicated to the reintroduction project of this rare species of animals. Various environmental studies and competitions were also organized as part of the event.

On the next day, the project participants visited the Shahdag National Park in the Ismayilli region. During the excursion, children got acquainted with the rich biological diversity of the national park and visited the territory of the complex arranged for the safe adaptation of bison after reintroduction.

On the third day, schoolchildren went to Nohur lake. In the end, the participants were awarded certificates and souvenirs.

Since 2014, annually, at the initiative of IDEA, camps are organized on the theme of environmental protection and expansion of biodiversity. Over these years, schoolchildren from Ismayilli, Salyan, Neftchala, Goranboy, Samukh, Gakh, Shaki, Masalli, Jalilabad, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, Goygol, Lerik and other regions took part in the camps.

IDEA Public Union, established by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

