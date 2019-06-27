By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry keeps on developing military-technical cooperation with Russia, said Yahya Musayev, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry.

He made the remarks to Russian media on the sidelines of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019" being held in Moscow.

Musayev said that Azerbaijan and Russia have ongoing joint projects which include a project with the Tactical Missiles Corporation. He added that the contract is reliable and mutually beneficial and Azerbaijan produces AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifle under license agreements.

Further, the deputy minister emphasized that there are a number of contracts covering parts and service, and that the industrial cooperation, established during the period of the Soviet Union, as well as the production infrastructure in Azerbaijan greatly contribute to the close cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

He said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to own production of weapons and military equipment, stating that the country exports defense products such as small arms and ammunition.

“This is significant success for the defense industry, which has recently appeared,” he said. “We even supply defense products to some NATO member-states.”

The International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2019" kicked off on June 25 and will last until June 30 in Kubinka town near Moscow.

Azerbaijan leaves behind many CIS and regional countries to take its place among the first 53 strongest armies of the world, according to the Global Firepower survey center.

The country, which is in war with neighboring Armenia over the latter's groundless territorial claims during more than 20 years, keeps in focus the armament. While creating its own armament, Azerbaijan works closely with leading companies in various fields of military industry.

