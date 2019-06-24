By Laman Ismayilova

YouthSpeak Forum 2019 has been held at Baku Higher Oil School. The forum was co-organized by AIESEC Azerbaijan Youth Organization with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend Life reported.

YouthSpeak Forum is an international forum organized annually by AIESEC in more than 100 countries of the world. The forum is based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is one of the tools for informing people about the SDGs.

The SDGs are also known as "Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" or 2030 Agenda in short. The Goals were developed to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) which ended in 2015.

These goals are planned to be achieved from 2015 to 2030. The final document "Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" contains 17 global goals and 169 related tasks.

YouthSpeak Forum aims to unite leaders of different professions and youth in Azerbaijan and engage them in dialogue.

At the opening of the forum, the AIESEC Azerbaijan President Ashraf Huseynov spoke about the activities of the organization and expressed deep appreciation to all participants.

Speakers included head of the State Fund for Information Technology Development Azer Bayramov, head of the Youth Organizations Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Fuad Babayev, head of the Career Center at the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Fakhri Mammadli, and chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations Maryam Madjidova.

Managing Director of SUP Startup Accelerator Vusal Karimli spoke on the topic "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure", Counterpart International program specialist, co-founder of Equals Baku Zumrud Jalilova spoke about “Gender Equality”, and Nar corporate communication director Aziz Akhundov shared his experience on "Decent work and economic development."

The forum continued with interactive workshops. Lalafo regional director Mushvig Hasanov held a seminar on the topic "Entrepreneurship", blockchain specialist Maryam Tagiyeva – on “High Technologies and Blockchai”n, while brand manager for Azerbaijan and Georgia operations at Procter & Gamble Azerbaijan Aliyar Huseynov discussed "Strengthening rational policies to promote gender equality at all levels".

The managing partner at Red Communications & BTL, chairman of the 100 Business Woman of Azerbaijan Tatyana Mikayilova spoke about “Gender Equality and Human Development”, while the founder of the Human Foundation, senior lecturer at UNEC Business School and One Young World ambassador Farida Askarzade presented "Canvas Business Models".

Forum participants also took part in a contests presenting their social projects. By decision of the jury, the best ones got the right to free participation in 6-week AIESEC internship abroad.

