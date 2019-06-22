By Trend

Salaries of other school workers will also increase in connection with an increase in the minimum salary of teachers, deputy head of the administration of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education Farzali Gadirov said, Trend reports on June 22.

“Besides teachers, about 100,000 other workers work at schools,” he said. “It is still difficult to disclose the salary, which they will receive, because a single tariff plan must be approved.”

Gadirov reminded that before the recent orders of the head of state on salary increase, the salary of a teacher with 18 years of experience was 495 manats.

“After the increase, the salary has reached 594 manats, i.e., increased by about 100 manats,” he said. “If the teacher teaches for a long time, then the salary will increase accordingly.”

“The average monthly salary of some teachers exceeds 600 manats,” he said. “There are teachers in the education system who receive salaries worth more than 1,000 manats in accordance with the workload and the teaching experience. The teachers of certain categories receive 700, 800 and even 900-1,000 manats. This means that their salaries increased by 20 percent."

Gadirov added that an increase in salary also concerns vocational school teachers who have undergone diagnostic assessment.

"In general, the Presidential order on salary increase affects about 160,000 teachers," he said.

