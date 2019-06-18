Joint European Union- UNICEF programme provides comprehensive community-based support for Azerbaijani children and young people.

A new joint initiative between the European Union (EU) and UNICEF to protect the rights of the most vulnerable children and young people in Azerbaijan was unveiled by Mr. Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations and Mr. Edward Carwardine, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan, with the EU contributing 3 million Euros to support access to quality community and family-based integrated social services in health, nutrition, early childhood development (ECD), inclusive education, social services and child protection and youth development.

The initiative was launched with the support of the National Children’s Paralympic Committee. During the event, children with disabilities were able to showcase their skills and talents. Involving adolescents with disabilities, with a special focus on girls, in sport is an important part of new collaboration between the European Union and UNICEF in Azerbaijan.

''The European Union supports civil society organisations (CSO) providing inclusive community based outreach services. Most of the funds available for this project will be channelled via our CSO partners to support their work with vulnerable children and young people in Azerbaijan'', highlighted the EU Commissioner.

“Through this joint effort, we aim to bring quality services ranging from early childhood development programmes to youth development initiatives, and from integrated social services to increased opportunities for children with disabilities, to more and more children, young people and their families in the heart of the community'' said UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan.

The initiative will contribute to enhancement of civil society as a valued and trusted ‘third sector’ to work alongside public and private sector entities in delivering the broadest range of support to vulnerable children across the country through community-based organisations. It will also contribute to the establishment of national standards across several sectors, strengthened technical and management capacities of civil society, and the modelling of high impact, cost-effective services and programmes at national and sub-national level through the engagement of CSOs.

