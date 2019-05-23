By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is continuously working on the modernization of the transport infrastructure in the country, and the railway system catches particular attention in this regard.

The country needs additional 50 passenger trains and 4,000 freight railcars, said Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

In his words, Azerbaijan Railways has ordered three trains from Stadler company for this year, and 12 more trains are planned to be purchased in the following years.

“We plan to expand the infrastructure of railway transport in Baku. The railway will be extended to the airport. A positive feature is the safety, comfort and affordability of rail services,” he noted.

The chairman added that so far, 3,100 freight railcars have been purchased. “As a result of negotiations with Stadler company, we bought seven trains, with four cars each,” he said, adding that some of the trains will run on diesel. “In total, we should buy 50 passenger trains and about 4,000 freight railcars.”

Gurbanov also stressed that new railway stations are being built on the basis of a new concept.

“The new concept is based on comfort and safety. There are parks around the stations where people can relax. Special attention is paid to safety issues. A shopping center, cafes and other catering facilities are planned to be opened at the stations,” he noted.

The chairman further underlined that a transport hub is planned to be built in the Sabunchu settlement in Baku. “The essence of the negotiations with the Baku Transport Agency is related to the fact that the number of buses entering the city center will decrease thanks to this hub.”

Sabunchu settlement will become a kind of urban center, he added.

Railway transport, which is one of the main sectors of the transport system of Azerbaijan, is today going through a period of dynamic development. Therefore, projects, large-scale works on the development of this sphere and bringing it to high world standards are being implemented.

Sabunchu railway station was solemnly opened on May 21.

Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line was rebuilt on the basis of the presidential decree dated January 22, 2018. As part of the project, Sabunchu railway station was completely reconstructed. The total area of the three-story building, the construction of which began in June last year, is 4.1 thousand square meters.

Currently, the Sabunchu railway station complex is fully ready for passenger service. The station has modern security cameras, fire and ventilation systems, as well as an escalator, elevator, 17 turnstiles, two underground pedestrian crossings. As part of the project, two new platforms were built at the Sabunchu station. In addition, lighting pillars and modern stations have also been built. Three railway lines at the station were completely reconstructed. A three-storey railway police building was also built and equipped with the necessary facilities at the Sabunchu station.

