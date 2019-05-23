By Trend

Military exercises have been launched in Turkey with the participation of the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Forces, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The "Erciyes-2019 Tatbikatı" exercises are being held in Kayseri Province.

Military personnel of the air forces of Pakistan and Georgia are also taking part in the exercises.

According to the media reports, representatives of Italy, Qatar, Romania and the US, will be present during the exercises as observers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz