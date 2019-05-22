By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 23.

Rain is predicted in some places in the evening.South wind will be replaced by north-east in the evening.

Temperature will range from +16°C to +18°C at night and +23°C+27°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short-term rain is predicted in some mountainous regions at night and in the daytime. Hail is expected in some places. Mist will be observed in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +13°C to +18°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +7°C to + 12°C at night, and from +13°C to +18°C in the daytime.

---

