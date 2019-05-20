By Trend

Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the EU both within the Eastern Partnership Program and in the bilateral format should be emphasized, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Lina Vaitkeviciene told Trend News Agency in “Interview with Sahil Karimli”.

EU and Azerbaijan partnership is strategic, she said.

“Political dialogue, high level meetings and joint projects demonstrate that,” she noted. “The negotiations on a comprehensive new EU-Azerbaijan agreement are entering into a very important phase. Both sides work hard to achieve a modern agreement that addresses all aspects of EU-Azerbaijan relationship and benefits citizens from both the European Union and Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijan has made a valuable contribution to the development of partnership, particularly in the fields of energy and transport interconnections, she added.

“Azerbaijan’s contribution to energy security of Europe is very significant and valuable,” she said. “Also I would like to emphasize Azerbaijan’s crucial role in implementing the East-West transport corridor and country’s successful cooperation with the European Union in the field of transport.”

EU is a key trade partner for Azerbaijan and the EU member states are top investors in the country, she noted.

“From the other hand, Azerbaijan is playing an important role as investor into European countries as well,” she said. “Close cooperation with EU, development of joint strategic projects has positioned Azerbaijan as a key EU partner in the region.”

