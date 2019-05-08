By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected on May 9.

Mist is predicted in some areas at night and in the morning. South wind will be replaced with north wind in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +16°C at night and +24°C+28°C in the daytime in Absheron and +14°C to +16°C at night and +26°C+28°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 757 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However short-term rain is predicted in some areas. Torrential rain, lightning and hail are expected in some places. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +18°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +10°C to + 15°C at night, and from +16°C to +21°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz