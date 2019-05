By Trend

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on May 6.

At least 41 people died on May 5 after the Russian Sukhoi Superjet-100 made a fiery crash-landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.



