The Baku Marathon is very well organized, Polish citizen Grzegorz Telesnicki, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Marathon 2019, told Trend.

He noted that he came to Baku to take part namely in this marathon.

He added that he is in Baku for the first time and he really liked the city.

He stressed that he takes part in such marathons in different countries.

“I heard that such a marathon is also held in Baku and came with my family to take part in it,” he said. “Such marathons are a very good way to promote health and a healthy lifestyle. I am very glad that I came here.”

The marathon, held under the motto "Win the Wind!", has been organized for the fourth consecutive year.

Baku Marathon 2019, with a 21-kilometer-long route, starts from the State Flag Square and ends at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

