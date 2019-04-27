By Trend

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company commented on the incident on April 26 when, during F1 free practice sessions as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019, a F1 car drove over dislodged manhole cover, Trendreports April 27.

Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), said at a press conference held in this regard that similar events occur in other countries.

“We are preparing the track and handing it over to the International Automobile Federation (FIA),” she said. “The competitions start after the FIA specialists check the track. No race can be held without permission and the decision of the federation. As for the incident that occurred, this happens in countries where Formula 1 has been held for years. Besides, this happened not during the race, but during the practice session.”

Mainly local spectators began to discuss the incident, she noted.

“Foreign viewers say that the practice sessions in Azerbaijan are much more interesting than the Grand Prix in China,” she added.

Immediately after yesterday’s event, the territory was inspected together with FIA experts, BCC's Head of Venue Delivery Department Thomas Butcher told reporters in Baku.

FIA specialists held three meetings, all manhole covers were re-checked, and other security measures were revised, he noted.

FIA highly appreciated the work done in the last 16 hours and allowed to continue the race, he said.

He added that in general, FIA has no remarks regarding the asphalt pavement, and the pilots didn’t express any dissatisfaction either.

At the press conference, it was noted that the damage inflicted to the F1 car will be compensated by an insurance company.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz