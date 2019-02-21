By Trend

The staff of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has foiled an attempt of five citizens of Sri Lanka to illegally cross the state border, Trend reports with reference to the service.

The citizens of Sri Lanka were detained at a border checkpoint in the Bilasuvar district while trying to cross into Iran.

It was established that the detainees officially arrived in Azerbaijan on a Sharjah-Baku flight. During the interrogation, they said that they wanted to cross the state border of Azerbaijan to Iran and from there to Turkey.

A criminal case was launched against the border violators, and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was taken against them. Operational and investigative activities regarding the criminal case continue.

