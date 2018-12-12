By Trend

Heydar Aliyev played a huge role not only in the history of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, the history of Russia, the USSR and the whole world, but also in the life of everyone who was lucky to live and work, study and create when Heydar Aliyev was building a new republic, restoring Azerbaijan from ruins, Russian theater and film director, TV anchor, public and political figure, Baku native Yuliy Gusman told Trend.

He said that the memory of Heydar Aliyev will live as long as humanity and Azerbaijan will.

“He combined strictness and kindness, spiritual beauty, resilience and intolerance to enemies and crimes, a surprisingly bright mind and extensive knowledge,” said Gusman. “He made a strikingly deep impression on the people surrounding him.”

Gusman noted that during his last stay in Baku he visited the “stunning masterpiece of a great architect” - the Heydar Aliyev Center, adding that this masterpiece is worthy of the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

“I am always attracted to Baku,” Gusman said. “Even in the six months of my absence, incredible changes have happened. The Port of Baku has changed a lot, and so has the White City! The same situation is observed everywhere. A park or a flower garden is set up a place where a wasteland used to be. The whole Azerbaijan became a flower garden, and the flowers there were planted by Heydar Aliyev.”

He emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the son of great Heydar Aliyev, can be proud of the work done in the country.

“The country and the city became absolutely amazing,” Gusman said. “In 1981, during the filming of the movie “Don't Be Afraid, I Am Here For You!”, I traveled all over Azerbaijan and was working at the country’s border with Georgia. After 32 years, I again traveled all over the country, worked at the same place and saw new roads, houses, all kinds of amenities. In a word, I saw how the life of Azerbaijanis changed. Heydar Aliyev would've been proud of his son, his achievements, as well as of the merits of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.”

Gusman went on to add that although today’s Baku doesn’t look like the city of his childhood, however, the foundation of all these changes was laid by Heydar Aliyev.

“We are developing on the basis of the amazing foundations laid by those who was raising the country from the ruins,” Gusman added. “The people cannot exist without roots, just like a tree that bears fruit. Azerbaijan today, in every sense, is among a small number of countries unique in terms of wealth, power, cultural traditions and sporting achievements. For all this, we should be grateful to today’s leaders, but at all times we will understand that this foundation was laid by Heydar Aliyev, and he will always be remembered, honored and loved by the Azerbaijani people for this.”

