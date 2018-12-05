By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is holding negotiations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Trend reports citing a Twitter message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“On the sidelines of 25th Ministerial Council of the OSCE, Foreign Minister #Elmar Mammadyarov is holding negotiations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also takes part at the meeting,” said the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

