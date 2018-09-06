By Naila Huseynli

In the harvest season more and more snakes, scorpions and spiders crawl out in the regions and the surroundings of Baku city.

In this regard, in August, six cases of steppe spider bites, eight cases of yellow scorpion bites were reported and were hospitalized in the Toxicology Center of the Clinical Medical Center, according to Azer Magsudov, Head of Toxicology Department at the Center.

Magsudov said that complaints about the yellow scorpion and steppe spider bites were mostly reported by people living in the suburban arias of Baku.

He added that 14 people were hospitalized with a diagnosis of snakebites in August.

Statistics says that appeals to the hospital with complaints of yellow scorpion and steppe spider bites were included from mostly Shirvan and Hajigabul, Yevlakh, Barda, Kurdamir, Gabala regions.

In order to protect themselves from snakes, people should repair cracks in homes, as much as possible restrict access to the cellars, which are their favorite places of residence.

Yellow scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus ), also known as deathstalker is a species of scorpion, a member of the Buthidae family. They are 30–77 millimetres (1.2–3.0 in) long, with an average of 58 mm (2.3 in). A deathstalker scorpion's sting is extremely painful and also causes paralysis, an inability to move or feel part of the body.

Steppe spider, sometimes known as the Mediterranean black widow is a species in the genus Latrodectus of the widow spiders. Black widow has a very painful bite. In order to avoid getting bitten it is best to avoid dark, hidden spots such as piles of rocks, leaves or wood.

From April 15 up to June 30, as many as 42 incidents were recorded. Most of these were caused by poisonous snake bites. 12 wounded were in serious condition and four of them were children. Death incident was not recorded.

---

