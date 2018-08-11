By Trend

Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing in all areas, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said Aug. 11 in a speech as part of a series of lectures titled "Global Perspective Lecture Series" at ADA University.

The president expressed hope that the agreements reached yesterday will give new substance to the relations between the two countries.

Emomali Rahmon wished the ADA University to augment the good traditions formed inside the educational institution, and wished all the students of the University great success in their studies and further protection of the interests of fraternal Azerbaijan.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev noted at the event that the Tajik side can send to the University the students of not only the diplomatic faculty, but also of other specialties.

