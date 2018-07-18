By Trend

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy has high potential, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said July 18.

He was speaking at the opening of a polypropylene plant built within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The Italian president expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev.

Sergio Mattarella noted that he is very satisfied with attending the opening ceremony together with Ilham Aliyev.

The Italian president added that such events show a very high level of relations between Italy and Azerbaijan.

It is also a sign of friendship and sincerity between the two states and peoples, he noted.

