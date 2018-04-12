By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in a highly competitive, democratic, transparent condition, said Rashid Alimov, a member of the mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), at a briefing dedicated to the results of the election in Baku April 12.

The people of Azerbaijan have identified their future and this future is bright, he noted.

Alimov said that they came to Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on April 5 to observe the election.

He also noted that 16 experienced observer missions visited polling stations in Baku, Ganja, Sumgait cities and Absheron District. The results of the mission’s monitoring will be presented today to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan and then will be published on the organization’s website.

“All the conditions were created for holding the presidential election in Azerbaijan; the participation of disabled people was also ensured in the election. Observation with web cameras was carried out at the polling stations and this allowed citizens to observe the election,” added Alimov.

