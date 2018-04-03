By Trend

Azerbaijan’s parliament will hold a plenary session on April 3.

Firstly, the agreements on promotion and mutual protection of air communication and investments between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan will be approved at the session.

Meanwhile, the amendments and additions to the Civil Code, Commercial Shipping Code, Town Planning and Construction Code, Code of Administrative Offenses, Law on credit bureaus, Law on non-bank credit institutions, Law on execution, Law on medical insurance, and other laws will be discussed at the session.

In total, the session’s agenda includes 25 issues.

---

