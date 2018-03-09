By Trend

The presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections held earlier in Azerbaijan were assessed by international organizations as the next step on the path of democratic development, but we also witnessed another prejudiced attitude of some organizations, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend March 9.

In particular, reports of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on the election results were biased, he said.

“There even was information that in most cases they evaluate the results of elections on the basis of pre-ready decisions. The OSCE ODIHR decision to monitor the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan is known. Naturally, they will have an observational function in this election,” Nasirov added.

"However, in accordance with the organization's traditional behavior and past experience related to the final decisions on the election, the question arises whether such important principles as objectivity, transparency and justice appeared in the work of this structure. This question remains open."



The MP added that the Azerbaijani public has repeatedly witnessed the biased work of this structure.



"But we would like that changes take place within this structure so that decisions wouldn't be made under the influence of geopolitical interests, certain political circles, so that it wouldn't become an instrument in the hands of anti-Azerbaijani forces," the MP noted. "First of all, this is important for the image of the structure itself, because in most cases this image was undermined by the structure's undemocratic behavior."



Presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz