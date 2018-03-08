Trend:

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will formally launch the mission’s activities on the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan on March 9, the OSCE said in a message on March 7.

Corien Jonker, the head of the ODIHR election observation mission, will introduce the role of the mission and its upcoming activities during a press conference scheduled for March 9.

Previously, it was reported that ODIHR recommended to send 280 people to Azerbaijan to observe the election process on the voting day (short-term observers), as well as 30 long-term observers.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

---

