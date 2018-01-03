Trend:

Measures to find mountaineers, who disappeared in the mountains area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, are conducted continuously, but with restrictions, taking into account the sharp deterioration of weather conditions (snow up to 1.4 meters, lower temperature, strong wind and poor visibility) in recent days.

This was noted at a meeting held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on Jan. 3, chaired by Deputy Minister, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev, according to the ministry’s message.

The meeting was attended by heads of structures involved in search and rescue operations.

The work on searching for mountaineers was analyzed, the forthcoming work was viewed and appropriate instructions were given.

Detachments of professional rescuers of the Ministry, equipped with appropriate clothing, communication equipment and rescue equipment, employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, professional mountaineers and volunteers from local residents participate in the search and rescue operation organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Depending on weather conditions, a helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations participates in the operation.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club – Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.