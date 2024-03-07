National Library launches exhibition dedicated to Int'l Women's Day

7 March 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition dedicated to International Women's Day" as well as a traditional book exhibition of the same name.

The virtual exhibition features famous women who left a mark in the history and social and political life of modern Azerbaijan and played an important role, literature on their lives and creativity, books written about women, articles and photos published in periodical press pages, Azernews reports.

International Women's Day has been celebrated by the United Nations on March 8 since 1975.

The idea of celebration was put forward for the first time by Clara Zetkin, a German activist, at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries celebrating International Women's Day on March 8. It is an official holiday and day-off in the country.

This holiday has started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917.

Azerbaijan was the first country to have granted women the right to vote.

Today, Azerbaijani women play an important role in modern society and enjoy the same legal rights as men.

They are closely involved in socio-political, socio-economic, scientific-cultural, and other areas of life. More women are being engaged in entrepreneurship.

The State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Problems was established in Azerbaijan in 1998.

Azerbaijan is also represented in the Council of Europe's Bureau on Women and is a full-fledged member of the UN Commission on women’s issues.

