Nargis Fund shares report on Soyuq əllər, isti ürək charity fair [PHOTOS]

Soyuq əllər, isti ürək charity fair was held on Fountain Square from December 1, 2023 to January 15, 2024.

Nargis Fund would like to proudly present to you the report of the Soyuq əllər, isti ürək charity fair. ürək 2023/3024.

We present a list of children suffering from serious illnesses, the costs of treatment and maintenance of which were fully covered through the support of the fair's sponsors, philanthropists, direct management of the Foundation and the sale of houses at the fair.

Anastasia Akelova - $83,000 Yusif Kerimzadeh - $55,000 Yasin Shabanov - $90,000 Kubra Askarzade - $2,000 Javad Abdullayev - $68,000 Dagnur Amrakhov - $83,000 Zahra Mansurova - $10,000

These expenses amounted to 660,740 AZN.

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported the children and opened the way to a happy future!

A document and photograph of each child are attached to the report. Also, in the near future, the Nargis Fund will provide more detailed information about each child.

Nargis Fund expresses its deep gratitude to each and every organisation that provided support. Let all children grow up healthy!

Source: www.nargisfund.com

