By Laman Ismayilova

With the seasons changing and the temperature on the rise it is a great time to shake up your closet and change your style.

With music and art festivals around the corner, bohemian style is always a good choice.

Generally associated with artists, writers, and intellectuals, it has been gaining a huge popularity among fashion lovers.

This free-spirited style is characterized by long flowing skirts and dresses, unique embroidery and wood jewelry.

Bohemian style, often referred to as "boho" is a style of dressing that was popularized during the 1960s and 1970s.

Nowadays it has officially taken over fashion shows, red carpets and some bridal collections.

If you’re looking for a way to refine your wardrobe, boho style is exactly what you need.

How to look boho chic?

First of all, choose an outfit in natural tones and colors like white, green, beige or red. Remember that layering is key for bohemian style.

If you're looking to spruce up your look and give your wardrobe a new lease of life, look at crocheted and lace dresses or tops. Colorful maxi dresses also look sophisticated.

Long skirts, relaxed blouses and flowy pants will add a touch of whimsy to your look. A well-fitting pair of flared look super chic with a tunic. A pair of relaxed trousers is also a perfect addition to your new wardrobe.

Boho style is not only just about your clothes but stylish jewelry and accessories. Small pieces can completely change the feel and look of an outfit. Wide-brim hats or floral head wraps always work in warm seasons.

There is almost nothing more elegantly bohemian than a white lace dress. It is probably one of the most sophisticated and elegant dress that can be a perfect option for a wide range of events and occasions.

When it comes to shoes, flatforms, gladiator sandals are perfect for girls looking to rock that bohemian vibes.

Accessories play an integral part for any Boho-chic look. Handmade jewelry in natural materials like leather, turquoise, beads and precious stones will complete your look.

Colorful gypsy bracelets dangling from your wrist, a vintage and a dream catcher necklace will add a special charm to your look.

Bags can be a great accessory to add to your boho outfit. It means more than just the style and trend. Choosing the right bag that will suit your everyday needs.

From woven tassel bags and floral totes to vibrant crossbody bags and leather clutch purses, there are endless varieties of boho bags to choose from.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

