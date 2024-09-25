How US politicians use Armenians as springboard in pre-election campaign?

25 September 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

US politicians have already been able to determine their political approach to Armenian society. Recall that so far a similar method has been widely used in France.

For example, in the pre-election campaign, if any candidate sees himself weak in front of his opponent, the trampoline method comes in use - as they say, Armenians are again in the foreground. However, no one gives a damn to them after the election is over.

Campaigns related to the presidential elections in the United States have been going on for several months now. Among the candidates in the competition between the Democrats and the Republicans, the names of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are at the forefront. But to what extent Harris can take up and carry the baton from Joe Biden to the end sometimes raises questions.

Kamala Harris' laughable promises in the pre-election campaigns suggest she will not be able to successfully carry the Democrats forward. For some reason, Harris, who tells unfinished tales of the 81-year-old 46th president of the United States Joe Biden to the public, is struggling to convince the masses.

But there is the easiest and cheapest way to make Harris' dreams come true - the Armenian society, the Armenian lobby, and the organizations that fund them.

Kamala Harris appreciated this opportunity very skillfully. She charmed the separatist spirit of the Armenian lobby with the words she wrote in her recent letter. The Armenian media, which highly values ​​this, has now delivered that letter to the Armenian community in America as if it were heavenly words sent down from the sky.

Apart from standard and template expressions, the letter mentions "the rights of Armenians expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh (Garabagh) and the importance of their return". Kamala Harris notes in her letter that this is the only way to ensure stability in the region and protect the dignity of the Armenian people.

I was not surprised when I read the letter. Because until this one, she had made statements that are even more ridiculous in pre-election campaigns, and at that moment, any illiterate American citizen understood that she was illogical.

Kamala Harris may have studied at a well-known university and observed the practices of those political professionals. However, she has not been able to learn a simple term about the South Caucasus. Even more so, many candidates like Harris have made themselves a laughingstock with their absurd ideas. Apparently, Kamala Harris does not understand politics as much as a donkey, which is the symbol of the Democratic Party.

She sees peace and stability in the region in the return of Armenians to Garabagh where they left themselves on their own volition despite an offer from Azerbaijan to accept the nationality. But she does not express a logical opinion about the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Kamala Harris believes that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for 30 years and the transformation of Garabagh into a place of ruins means peace and stability in the region. This is not as much as the donkey thinks. This means that even if Harris deserved the claps of a group of Armenian separatists with her illogical statement, she would not be a successful candidate for the Democrats.

Sometimes I feel sorry for the entire American people when I see what politicians like her think. Because the poor people are constantly suffering because of the incompetence of brains like Harris.

