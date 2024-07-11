Speaker Simonyan sees peace in ending hostility between Azerbaijan, Armenia

11 July 2024 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

I hope that peace will be established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending the decades-long hostility, Azernews reports, citing the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, as he spoke at an extraordinary session of the parliament.

According to him, the process of delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan should be completed in accordance with the principles of the "Alma-Ata Declaration," thus putting an end to the decades-long hostility that led to two destructive wars.

Note that the long-standing tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia is finally coming to an end recently. Thus, Armenia's agreement to return 4 villages of the Gazakh region to Azerbaijan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's leaning toward peace, and the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty in May, give promising predictions about the signing of a peace treaty between the two states soon.

