Peace agreement with Azerbaijan is important for stability in S Caucasus, Mirzoyan

29 June 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized in a meeting with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan is crucial for establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Recall that he, during a joint press conference in Tallinn with his Estonian counterpart, also stated that Yerevan is ready to finalise and sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan within a month.

Currently, the main obstacle to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the territorial claim against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Armenian Constitution. This means that an agreement on border determination and the opening of transportation and communication lines between the two countries are expected.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz