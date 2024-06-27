Jeyhun Bayramov: We expect positive news about peace agreement in near future

27 June 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Work is underway to sign a lasting peace agreement with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he told at a briefing held after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Ilya Darchiashvili, in Tbilisi.

"A few days ago, Azerbaijan presented the latest draft of the peace agreement to Armenia," he said.

He mentioned that Armenia's constitution still contains a clause regarding territorial claims to Azerbaijan. This remains one of the biggest obstacles to peace. We expect Armenia to take appropriate steps in this direction.

"Positive progress has been made towards signing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Contacts between the border delimitation commissions are also ongoing, and we expect to hear positive news in the near future," added the minister.

