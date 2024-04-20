EU supports negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Representetive

20 April 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

"European Union fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement," Azernews reports, citing the post shared by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Tovio Klaar, on his official "X" account.

“Encouraging news today regarding the work of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border commissions and the start of a delimitation process based on legal documents and the 1991 Almaty Agreement. The EU fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement,” he wrote.

