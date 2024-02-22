Azerbaijani FM receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus [PHOTOS]

22 February 2024 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Toivo Klaar, Special Representative of the European Union in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed Toivo Klaar that the Armenian provocation is aimed at striking a blow to the peace process

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the prospects of the draft peace agreement.

After a long period of stability, the Foreign Minister noted that the Armenian provocation, which resulted in the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of sniper fire without any provoking factors, was aimed at derailing the peace process.

"Regarding the draft peace agreement, Azerbaijan's regular comments were presented to the Armenian side, and we are interested in starting the negotiation process in this direction. At the same time, the continuing claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country in the Armenian Constitution, legislative acts, international organizations and courts are inadmissible," the information reads.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

