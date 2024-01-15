Armenian Speaker: Yerevan and Baku should solve their issues themselves

15 January 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said that direct talks between Yerevan and Baku are not excluded, any country that tries to mediate in the peace process naturally has its interests, Azernews reports.

"We should not romanticize it. To think that, for example, the French love us for our beautiful eyes, and history - these are fairy tales. The interests either coincide or they don't.



All countries that want to have leverage over Armenia and Azerbaijan will try, the Speaker said, to be "good" mediators, but Yerevan and Baku should solve their issues themselves so as not to become a bargaining chip in big games. And the fixation of agreements by the international community is still an important moment".

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan also refuted Foreign Minister Mirzoyan, saying that there is no regression in the negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

---

