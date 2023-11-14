Azerbaijan calls on OSCE to put pressure on Armenia

14 November 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan calls on the OSCE to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields laid by it in the liberated territories in Garabagh," Head of the State Security Service (SSS) Ali Nagiyev said at a meeting with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Azernews reports.

According to A. Nagiyev, Azerbaijan is currently carrying out large-scale reconstruction works on the lands liberated from occupation. Armenia has mined a significant part of the mentioned territories, but despite repeated appeals, the mine maps have not been handed over to the Azerbaijani side, and the ones provided by it turned out to be inaccurate, he noted.

The head of the SSS noted that this seriously hinders the speedy realization of projects on Garabagh's restoration. In addition, the number of victims of mine terrorism in Azerbaijan is increasing, therefore the necessity for the OSCE, along with other international organizations, to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields was stressed.

