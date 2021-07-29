Azerbaijan has opened a new military unit in part of the Khojaly region liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

“An opening of the overhauled artillery military unit supplied with modern equipment was held in the territory of the Khojaly region to organize combat duty and troops' service at a high level, as well as to provide living conditions for military personnel,” the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on July 29.

The military unit’s office premises are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

The Army Corps Commander, Major General Mais Barkhudarov conveyed the Defense Minister’s congratulations on the occasion of the commissioning of the new military unit to the military personnel and wished them success.

The ministry reminded that work is underway in the units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the liberated territories in line with Presidnet Ilham Aliyev’s decree, adding that the building of new military units in other liberated territories is proceeding as planned.

Earlier, Azerbaijan opened military units in Zangilan and Aghdam regions liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.