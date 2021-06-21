By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has put on the international wanted list an Armenian colonel, who was involved in mining Lachin and Kalbajar regions liberated from the occupation in 2020, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported on June 18.

The Ganja Military Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under the relevant Azerbaijani Criminal Code articles.

"By the relevant court ruling, an arrest was chosen as a measure of restraint against [Director of Tigran Mets Military Training School] Colonel Koryun Gumashyan under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 120.2.1 (premeditated murder by a group of accomplices), 120.2.7 (murder of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (murder with intent to national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles and he was put on the international wanted list," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

The law-enforcement agency recalled that earlier numerous Armenian mass media outlets and social networking platforms circulated the video footage where Armenian Colonel Gumashyan in an interview with Yerevan-based Noyan Tapan news agency and an Armenian TV channel on June 6, 2021, admitted that the Armenian armed forced mined in chains about 500-600 hectares of land in Kalbajar and Lachin regions and that they planted 17 trucks of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

The statement stressed that the Prosecutor-General's Office investigated the case and suspicions arose that Gumashyan carried out provocative activities by colluding and entering into criminal relations with others under investigation, committed massacres against Azerbaijani citizens and planted 17 trucks of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in Azerbaijan's Lachin and Kalbajar regions to intentionally kill the people.

The Prosecutor-General's Office said that the lack of any denial and official reaction by the Armenian military and political leadership to Gumashyan's remarks indicated the existence of the aforesaid cases.

"At the same time, our compatriots' recent killing and receiving injuries of varying severity in anti-tank and anti-personnel mine blasts in liberated Lachin and Kalbajar regions once again confirm that the stated facts are true," the statement added.

It underlined that the Prosecutor-General's Office continues to take all possible measures to bring to justice in line with international legal norms persons guilty of the said and other similar crimes.

Azerbaijan also put on the international wanted list the heads of Armenian companies illegally transporting weapons to Karabakh in the past 20 years.

The Prosecutor-General's Office earlier stated that under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity will be identified and brought to justice regardless of the time of the crime.

