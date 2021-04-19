By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has commemorated the Bashlibel massacre committed by the Armenian troops in Kalbajar region 28 years ago.

"28 years [have passed] since the Bashlibel tragedy. Dozens of civilians, including women, children, elderly couldn't escape the massacre by Armenian forces in the occupation of Kalbajar in 1993. Those who can't leave sought refuge in mountain caves for days," Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on April 18.

Under his tweet, the presidential aide shared a link containing detailed information about the atrocities in Kalbajar's Bashlibel village in April 1993. (https://www.kalbajar.com/020-eng)

Kalbajar was among seven Azerbaijani regions that got occupied by the Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war. Azerbaijan regained control over the region as a result of a peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan to end the 44-day war in November 2020.

As a result of Armenia's occupation of Kalbajar, 511 people were killed and 321 people were captured and went missing. Armenian occupiers destroyed more than 500 industrial, construction, catering and retail facilities, 97 schools and 76 health facilities. Kalbajar region’s 53,340 residents became IDPs.

