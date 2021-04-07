By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army's reconnaissance units conduct relevant drills under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Ministry reported on its website.

"During the practical classes, the main attention is focused on the activities of units in the daytime and at night in limited visibility and any weather conditions, as well as in the mountainous and in other areas with difficult terrain features, taking into consideration the experience gained in the Patriotic War," the report added.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Some 2,881 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed forces were martyred in the war that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

