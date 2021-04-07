By Trend

Recently, a group of French lawyers, experts in international law, submitted a petition to the French government which outlined its position on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and called on France to take an impartial and more active position to ensure peace, security and development in the South Caucasus region, Trend reports.

One of the petition authors, a member of the Paris Bar Association, Yasin Yakuti, commented on this petition.

story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz