By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has handed over the bodies of 106 servicemen to Armenia, local media reported on February 17.

Azerbaijan through the Russsian peacekeepers' mediation transferred to Armenia the bodies of servicemen, who were killed in a 44-day war from late September to early November in 2020.

The sides continue making efforts to search for and exchange the bodies of those killed in the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

It should be noted that the bodies of 1,379 Armenians have so far been found on Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

On February 13, the Azerbaijani National Security Service confirmed that Yerevan handed over to Baku the remains of seven Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

The second Karabakh War of 2020 that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions, ended with Azerbaijan's victory and restoration of most of its territories. The trilateral peace deal of November 10 that ended the hostilities also stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the war.

Around one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes and thousands went missing during the war with Armenia between 1990-1994. The war ended with Armenia occupying Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region and seven surrounding regions.

