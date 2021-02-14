By Trend

A meeting of the working group on clearing of mines and unexploded ordnance of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created by the Azerbaijani president for resolving the issues in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, was held, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, who was present at the meeting, told Trend.

Suleymanov spoke in detail about the work being carried out by ANAMA, guided by the instructions of the president.

Along with the relevant structures that are members of the working group, senior officials of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, implementing infrastructure projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, attended the meeting.

Representatives of ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, cleaning up the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, gave the detailed information on the process of ongoing and planned work in connection with the priority projects, as well as about the construction of railway and highways, construction of communication lines and construction of Fuzuli airport.

The ongoing work in this sphere must always be carried out in close coordination within the working group.

The need for enlightenment, preventive propaganda about the danger of mines and unexploded ordnance, which is one of the main criteria for demining activity and joint cooperation of state structures in this sphere were stressed at the meeting of the working group.

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev heads the Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz