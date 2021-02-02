By Trend

The Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, which will contribute to ensuring a sustainable ceasefire regime and stability, the rule of peace and prosperity in the region, has launched its activity, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said.

Akar made the remark during an online meeting with the country's military leadership, Trend reports on Feb. 1.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler, Deputy Ministers Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu, Alpaslan Kavaklioglu, and commanders of the branches of the armed forces attended the meeting.

Moreover, the general of the Monitoring Center took part in the meeting for the first time.

