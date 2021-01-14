By Trend

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place on Jan. 13, Trend reports referring to the Kremlin's website.

Vladimir Putin briefed on the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on January 11 in Moscow, at which the progress in the implementation of the statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020 was discussed.

“One of the main results of the negotiations was the confirmation by Azerbaijan and Armenia of the disposition to normalize relations, readiness for practical interaction in establishing a peaceful life, unblocking economic and transport ties. Taking into account the general stabilization of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, it was possible to agree on a number of important steps in this direction,” said the Russian president.

For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Russia's efforts in the mainstream of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, spoke in favor of continuing to coordinate the actions of Russia and Turkey, including in the interests of the economic development of the region and the promotion of mutually beneficial projects.

In addition, during the phone talk, some aspects of the establishment of the Russian-Turkish center for control over the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the conflict zone were touched upon.

When discussing the bilateral agenda, special attention was paid to the tasks of increasing the volume of mutual trade, expanding cooperation in key areas, as well as combating the coronavirus pandemic, including the implementation of plans for the joint production and use of vaccines.

Putin and Erdogan congratulated each other on the New Year and expressed confidence that the multifaceted partnership between Russia and Turkey will further develop in the coming year.

The leaders also agreed to maintain a regular dialogue at various levels.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz