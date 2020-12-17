Spain’s La Vanguardia newspaper has published an article about the Armenia’s vandalism in Azerbaijan lands.

In the article titled “One million Azerbaijanis anticipate returning to their homes”, the author tells about large-scale vandalism carried out by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands.

As a result of the Armenian aggression, 300 Azerbaijani towns and villages have been barbarized, all residential buildings, public catering facilities were destroyed, and religious monuments were desecrated, the author writes.

It is noted in the paper that the existing infrastructure in the occupied territories was destroyed by the Armenian armed forces and Armenians illegally deported from Syria and other countries. Historical and religious monuments in these areas have been destroyed, fertile lands rendered useless. As a result, cities like Agdam and Fizuli are unrecognized.