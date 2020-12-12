By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to set up appropriate structures in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through the early Nov. 2020), the ministry told Trend.

On December 11, 2020, the State Fire Department of the State Fire Protection Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations opened in the city of Kalbajar. The department is provided with appropriate machinery and equipment to ensure a high level of service.

Earlier, local structures of the Fire Protection Service began work in the liberated cities of Shusha, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly and the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district.

