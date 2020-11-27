By Trend

Conflicts, protracted external aggression, and lack of responsibility threaten peace and security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark during the 42nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) member states

It also hinders regional cooperation.

The Azerbaijani FM noted that the statement signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 9, 2020, opened a new page in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

