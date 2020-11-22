By Trend

Armenia, targeting civilian settlements with ballistic missiles, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything behind itself, stated in the publication of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Armenia, targeting civilian settlements with ballistic missiles and killing sleeping babies at night, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything after itself. With the first adhan in the city mosque efforts to transform Aghdam into a place to live renewed", - stated in the publication.