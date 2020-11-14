By Trend

We tried twice to return Shusha, but both attempts ended in failure, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Public Television of country, Trend reports.

According to him there are many myths about the loss of the city of Shusha.

"Example, when I learned about the loss of the city of Shusha, I was told that 50 of our fighters are still there. I asked to establish contact with the person who provided the information, but it turned out that he was not in Shusha, but in Khankendi," he said.

---

